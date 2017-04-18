Celsion Announces Presentation Of OVATION Study Findings At The...
Celsion Corporation , an oncology drug development company, today provided an update on its OVATION Study, a Phase Ib dose escalating clinical trial combining GEN-1, the Company's DNA-based immunotherapy, with the standard of care for the treatment of newly-diagnosed patients with advanced ovarian cancer who will undergo neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by interval debulking surgery. GEN-1 is an IL-12 DNA plasmid vector formulated as a nanoparticle in a non-viral delivery system to cause the sustained local production and secretion of the Interleukin-12 protein loco-regionally to the tumor site.
