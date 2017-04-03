Can Li & Fung catch up with the Internet age?

Li & Fung, now run by fourth-generation CEO Spencer Fung, has packed more ambition and change into its current transformation plan. Will it work? For a company that, for over a century, was a dominant trade middleman for sourcing, Li & Fung's business model has not just been overtaken, as much as subverted and made irrelevant by Alibaba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.