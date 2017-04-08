C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Gettin...

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Headlines about C.H. Robinson Worldwide have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
logistics issue Jan '17 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC