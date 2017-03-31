Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Benedict Financial Advisors Inc buys Stanley Black & Decker, TransCanada, Gilead Sciences, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Siemens AG, American Express Co, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Nestle SA, Guggenheim BulletShares 2020orate Bond, sells China Mobile, Wells Fargo, Phillips 66, People's United Financial during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2017-03-31, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

