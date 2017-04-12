AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.029 Million Position in Hub Group Inc
AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hub Group Inc by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,056 shares during the period.
