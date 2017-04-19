Analysts Anticipate Hub Group Inc (HU...

Analysts Anticipate Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks . Seven analysts have made estimates for Hub Group's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30.

