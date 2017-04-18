Airbus Helicopters partners SingPost ...

Airbus Helicopters partners SingPost for drone delivery trials

SINGAPORE: Mail deliveries could be made using drones in the near future, after Singapore Post signed a partnership agreement with Airbus Helicopters on Tuesday . Both parties signed the partnership at the Rotorcraft Asia exhibition held here on Tuesday, about a year after a similar memorandum of understanding was signed between Airbus Helicopters and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore .

