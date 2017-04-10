3PLs Tout Technology as Tool to Build Relationships in Supply Chain

As technology makes communication easier and provides real-time data quickly, third-party logistics providers are emphasizing the need to use the information to build stronger relationships with shippers and motor carriers, according to panelists at the 2017 Transportation Intermediaries Association Capital Ideas Conference. Technology can save shippers, carriers and 3PL companies money and time, and also improve the relationship among the three critical cogs in the supply chain, panelists said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.