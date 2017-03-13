Wendy Prosser Wins 2017 Food Logistic...

Wendy Prosser Wins 2017 Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Werner Enterprises , a premier transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce Director of Logistics Wendy Prosser was named a winner of the 2017 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award. Prosser is responsible for driving continued customer service excellence through supply chain and logistics solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb 26 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb 24 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
logistics issue Jan '17 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,571,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC