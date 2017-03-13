Wendy Prosser Wins 2017 Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award
Werner Enterprises , a premier transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce Director of Logistics Wendy Prosser was named a winner of the 2017 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award. Prosser is responsible for driving continued customer service excellence through supply chain and logistics solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC