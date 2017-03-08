WalmartNext-gen logistics lab opens in China
Zebra Technologies, Digital China and Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, which Walmart owns a 12% stake in, have joined forces to develop a state-of-the art facility entitled the "IoT + E-commerce Logistics Lab." Residing at JD.com's pilot warehouse in Beijing's Shunyi district, the lab brings together best practices, resources and talents in logistics management, data collection, mobile computing, machine vision, cloud computing and IoT.
