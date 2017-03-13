Walmart ramps up e-commerce with two ...

Walmart ramps up e-commerce with two new initiatives

Walmart has been actively expanding its efforts to boost its e-commerce operations recently, as the company looks to better compete with online retail giant Amazon. And this week, it announced two new initiatives to that end: In addition, it plans to invest 17 billion pesos in Walmart de Mexico in 2017, according to The Wall Street Journal.

