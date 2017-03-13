Walmart ramps up e-commerce with two new initiatives
Walmart has been actively expanding its efforts to boost its e-commerce operations recently, as the company looks to better compete with online retail giant Amazon. And this week, it announced two new initiatives to that end: In addition, it plans to invest 17 billion pesos in Walmart de Mexico in 2017, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC