UPDATE 1-Li & Fung profit falls 47 pct in tough global retail market
Li & Fung Ltd, which supplies clothing and other products to retailers around the world, on Wednesday reported a 47 percent fall in 2016 net profit and said tough conditions in the global retail industry would put pressure on its business. Li & Fung, which made its name by making clothing and toys for Western retailers, is battling a difficult economic climate as well as competition from online rivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC