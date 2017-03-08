Ukrtranslogistika-2 - sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2017
The company Ukrtranslogistika-2 became the sponsor of the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa , which to be held in Odessa on May 23-27, 2017 . The company provides a full range of logistics services for delivery of various types of cargoes by railway, motor and other modes of transport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb 7
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC