Trinidad Drilling Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2016 Results;...

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. announced its fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results today. The impact of improving industry conditions began to be seen in the fourth quarter of 2016; however, year-over-year results were largely lower in 2016 compared to 2015.

