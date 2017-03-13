TransDigm Is A Strong Sell Until Furt...

TransDigm Is A Strong Sell Until Further Notice

There have been a number of critical angles on TransDigm that have been put into play over the last couple of weeks. Notably, short seller Citron Research has led the charge for the short camp on TDG, alleging not only that they are overcharging the government for aerospace products but most recently and possibly most importantly, looking to unveil a web of potential related party transactions involving the company's Chief Executive Officer.

