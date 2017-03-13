TransDigm Is A Strong Sell Until Further Notice
There have been a number of critical angles on TransDigm that have been put into play over the last couple of weeks. Notably, short seller Citron Research has led the charge for the short camp on TDG, alleging not only that they are overcharging the government for aerospace products but most recently and possibly most importantly, looking to unveil a web of potential related party transactions involving the company's Chief Executive Officer.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
