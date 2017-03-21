TransDigm Crushed After Rep. Khanna Calls For Fraud Investigation

Shares of aerospace components manufacturer TransDigm Group Incorporated were getting hammered on Tuesday afternoon after Representative Ro Khanna, a U.S. representative for California's 17th congressional district, requested an investigation into the company is launched. In a letter sent to U.S. Department of Defense's Acting Inspector General Glenn Fine, Khanna said TansDigm could be involved in "potential waste, fraud, and abuse in the defense industrial base."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.