TransDigm Crushed After Rep. Khanna Calls For Fraud Investigation

Shares of aerospace components manufacturer TransDigm Group Incorporated were getting hammered on Tuesday afternoon after Representative Ro Khanna, a U.S. representative for California's 17th congressional district, requested an investigation into the company is launched. In a letter sent to U.S. Department of Defense's Acting Inspector General Glenn Fine, Khanna said TansDigm could be involved in "potential waste, fraud, and abuse in the defense industrial base."

