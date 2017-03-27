Short Interest in C.H. Robinson World...

Short Interest in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Decreases By 7.1%

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,708,857 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 15,828,615 shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb 26 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
logistics issue Jan '17 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC