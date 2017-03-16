Ron Dutt, CEO of Industrial Lithium Battery Maker Flux Power, Named...

Ron Dutt, CEO of Industrial Lithium B...

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. , a developer of advanced lithium batteries for industrial material handling applications such as electric forklifts, announced today that CEO Ron Dutt has been named one of Food Logistics Magazine's 2017 Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain . Food Logistics' Champions List recognizes influential leaders in the food and beverage industry whose vision, achievement, and hard work have shaped and continue to attain milestones in productivity, innovation, efficiency and safety.

