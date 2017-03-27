RightHand Robotics Unveils New Picking Solution for Logistics,...
RightHand Robotics announces RightPick, a combined hardware and software solution that handles the key task of picking individual items, or "piece-picking." )--With the explosive growth in e-commerce and a shrinking workforce, pressures have never been higher on warehouses to fulfill orders faster and more efficiently.
