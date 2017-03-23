RFID Will Deliver Drink Orders On the Go

RFID Will Deliver Drink Orders On the Go

Logistics technology and services startup Shotput has partnered with a global beverage company to pilot a solution that delivers product quickly to consumers wherever they are, by using refrigerated containers dispersed in heavy-demand areas, equipped with radio frequency identification technology. The beverage company, which plans to pilot this technology during the next few months, has asked to remain unnamed.

