PVH and Li & Fung Limited form new strategic supply chain partnership

Friday Mar 24

PVH Corp entered into agreements with Li & Fung Limited for a new supply chain relationship, transforming the current non-exclusive buying agency agreement between them into a new strategic partnership. As per the agreement, Li & Fung will provide additional value-added services to PVH.

Chicago, IL

