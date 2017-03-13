Pharma-Logistics Initiative to Addres...

Pharma-Logistics Initiative to Address Supply Chain Issues

Speaking at the 15th IQPC Cold Chain GDP & Temperature Management Logistics Summit in Toronto, TEAM-UP Founder Alan Kennedy stressed the need for the pharma sector to embrace some of the supply chain concepts from other industries. A new industry-driven, not-for-profit pharma-logistics collaboration initiative called TEAM-UP aims to improve corporate efficiencies, better overall sector performance and enhance patient/user safety.

