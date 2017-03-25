Oil and Gas Stock Roundup: Sliding Crude Slams the Weakest Links
Another dip in the oil market sent Halcon Resources, Key Energy Services, California Resources, Scorpio Tankers, and Gastar Exploration down by double digits this week. Oil prices continued their slow sell-off this week, ending down another 1.7% and below $48 per barrel.
