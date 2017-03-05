Maersk and IBM Unveil First Industry-...

Maersk and IBM Unveil First Industry-Wide Cross-Border Supply Chain Solution on Blockchain

Sunday Mar 5

The blockchain solution based on the Hyperledger Fabric and built by IBM and Maersk, the global leader in transport and logistics, will be made available to the shipping and logistics industry. The solution will help manage and track the paper trail of tens of millions of shipping containers across the world by digitizing the supply chain process from end-to-end to enhance transparency and the highly secure sharing of information among trading partners.

