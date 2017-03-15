Maersk and Ericsson Team Up With Silicon Valley Veteran Plug and Play ...
The model brings together a roundtable of complementary industry leaders to guide the direction of the program. Different from most accelerator verticals, the Supply Chain & Logistics focus will incorporate a medley of partners and startups from across a variety of industries given the need for supply chain management and effective logistical operations in almost every type of business.
