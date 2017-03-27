Logistics firms told to cut costs

Yesterday Read more: VietNam News

HA Na I - Cutting transportation costs will be vital to enhancing the competitiveness of the logistics industry, the Via t Nam Logistics Business Association has said. Nguya ...n TAE AE ng, Deputy General Secretary of the association, said at the conference held by the Via t Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry on March 23, that heavy transportation costs continue to weigh down the sector's competitiveness and hurt the economy.

