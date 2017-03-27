Li & Fung misses estimates with 47pc drop in 2016 profit
Revenue and profit fell for the third year, as e-commerce puts producers directly in touch with customers, cutting out the middleman trading company. Li & Fung, the trading company that epitomises Hong Kong's role as the bridge from China's factories to the world, missed estimates and reported its third year of declining profit, as the rise of e-commerce challenges its brick-and-mortar business model.
