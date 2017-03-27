Li & Fung Limited profit dives to US$223m, US and Europe turnover shrinks
Net profit at trading and logistics group, Li & Fung Limited , tumbled by 47 percent for the year ended December 31, 2016, to US$223 million from US$421 million the year before. The company attributed the weak financial performance to the tough retail environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC