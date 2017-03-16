Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for TransDigm Group Incorporated
's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $298.00 target price on the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC