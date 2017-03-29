Investor Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Ann...

Investor Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces an Investigation of...

INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces an Investigation of TransDigm Group Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Khang & Khang LLP announces that it is investigating claims against TransDigm Group Incorporated concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased shares of TransDigm and want more information, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, The investigation focuses on whether TransDigm and certain of its oficers and/or directors violated federal securities laws.

