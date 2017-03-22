International Furniture and Transportation Logistics Council (IFTLC)...
This year's conference will focus on regulations impacting home delivery, the issues facing land shippers and ocean freight, and how the Internet is ushering in a smart and interconnected era for the industry. "Our goal with this conferenc is to continue to equip our members with the latest information affecting our entire industry and to help them stay competitive in a market that's constantly evolving."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC