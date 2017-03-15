Insider Buying: TransDigm Group Incor...

Insider Buying: TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Director Acquires 104,967 Shares of Stock

1 hr ago Read more: The Breeze

TransDigm Group Incorporated Director Robert J. Small purchased 104,967 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.95 per share, with a total value of $24,452,062.65.

