Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Given Average Ra...

Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Hub Group Inc has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb 26 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb 24 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
logistics issue Jan '17 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC