Huawei & DHL Partner on IoT-based Logistics Solution
The promise of the Internet of Things is compelling different parts of the supply chain to work in innovative ways. Huawei Technologies and Deutsche Post DHL Group get that, and are crossing industry lines to work on a connected logistics solution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My ESM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC