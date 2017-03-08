How Technology is Infiltrating the Old-School Shipping Industry
"Our revenue doubled as soon as he won the election," says Matt Tillman, founder and CEO of Haven , a hi-tech logistics platform for shippers. With everyone worried about the threat of tariffs, taxes and quotas on imports, companies are shipping as much as they can right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC