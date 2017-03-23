Gastar Exploration to buy STACK oil and gas leasehold for $51M
Gastar Exploration +3.7% AH after agreeing to acquire additional working and net revenue interests in 66 gross producing wells and 5,670 net acres of additional STACK oil and gas leasehold in Oklahoma. GST says current net production associated with the acquired well interests is ~330 boe/day , and 57% of the acreage is held-by-production.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
