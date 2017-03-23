Gastar Exploration to buy STACK oil a...

Gastar Exploration to buy STACK oil and gas leasehold for $51M

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Seeking Alpha

Gastar Exploration +3.7% AH after agreeing to acquire additional working and net revenue interests in 66 gross producing wells and 5,670 net acres of additional STACK oil and gas leasehold in Oklahoma. GST says current net production associated with the acquired well interests is ~330 boe/day , and 57% of the acreage is held-by-production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb 26 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb 24 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
logistics issue Jan '17 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC