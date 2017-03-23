Gastar Exploration to buy STACK oil and gas leasehold for $51M

Gastar Exploration +3.7% AH after agreeing to acquire additional working and net revenue interests in 66 gross producing wells and 5,670 net acres of additional STACK oil and gas leasehold in Oklahoma. GST says current net production associated with the acquired well interests is ~330 boe/day , and 57% of the acreage is held-by-production.

