Free hands-on logistics training classes are being held in the Inland Empire
PHOTO BY FRANK PEREZ Michael Pagdilao, 36, of Yucaipa, a former hot shot fire fighter, attends the first day of class for the Successful Occupational Strategies. Michael fought the Old Fire in 2003, was there for Hurricane Katrina, fighting fire in Texas - running around but not being certified, he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC