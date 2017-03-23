Financiere de L'Odet : 2016 results

Financiere de L'Odet : 2016 results

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Dividend maintained despite declines in turnover , operating income and net income Group share at 228 million Net debt improved: gearing stood at 56% at end 2016 versus 62% at June 30, 2016 The Board of Directors of Financiere de l'Odet approved the 2016 financial statements at its meeting of March 23, 2017. In a depressed international economic environment for the transportation and logistics industry, especially in Africa, the Group continued to make investments both in ports and in electricity storage, for which it won tenders in Los Angeles and Singapore, as well as its first orders for 12 meter buses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb 26 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb 24 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
logistics issue Jan '17 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC