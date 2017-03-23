Financiere de L'Odet : 2016 results

Dividend maintained despite declines in turnover , operating income and net income Group share at 228 million Net debt improved: gearing stood at 56% at end 2016 versus 62% at June 30, 2016 The Board of Directors of Financiere de l'Odet approved the 2016 financial statements at its meeting of March 23, 2017. In a depressed international economic environment for the transportation and logistics industry, especially in Africa, the Group continued to make investments both in ports and in electricity storage, for which it won tenders in Los Angeles and Singapore, as well as its first orders for 12 meter buses.

