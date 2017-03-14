E-Commerce Logistics Market to Garner $535,895 Million, by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research
The transportation service type generated the largest market share in 2015 while warehousing sub-segment is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period 2016-2022. Summary of the E-Commerce Logistics Market Report can be accessed on the website at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-commerce-logistics-market Booming e-commerce industry, execution in 3PL, and enhanced relationships between customers & suppliers provide heightened growth avenue for the e-commerce logistics industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC