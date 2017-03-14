E-Commerce Logistics Market to Garner...

E-Commerce Logistics Market to Garner $535,895 Million, by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research

The transportation service type generated the largest market share in 2015 while warehousing sub-segment is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period 2016-2022. Summary of the E-Commerce Logistics Market Report can be accessed on the website at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-commerce-logistics-market Booming e-commerce industry, execution in 3PL, and enhanced relationships between customers & suppliers provide heightened growth avenue for the e-commerce logistics industry.

