Do shippers really desire more innovative freight service?

Here's a thought: as the transportation and logistics industry tries to ramp up its freight service with "innovation" largely in the form of new technologies and systems, there may be a large slice of shippers that want nothing to do with any of it. In fact, an abundance of such "traditional-minded" shippers could act as a brake of sorts on innovation in the freight world.

