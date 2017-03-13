DHL eCommerce Expands E-Commerce Fulfillment Solution in the U.S.

As a result of growing demand, both existing U.S. facilities have recently significantly increased capacity with investments in storage and mechanization to support the growing needs from U.S. e-commerce players. "The e-commerce market in the U.S. is estimated to have grown by 15.6% in 2016 with sales topping $531 billion1, and increasingly e-tailers are seeking fulfillment solutions to enable an omni-channel experience for end consumers," said Lee Spratt, CEO DHL eCommerce Americas, "We see a huge demand from U.S. e-commerce players needing best-in-class e-commerce logistics solutions and we're expanding our capabilities to support these growing demands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.