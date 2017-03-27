DHL eCommerce Enables Singapore e-Com...

DHL eCommerce Enables Singapore e-Commerce Retailers to Reach Out to the U.S. Market

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Parcel International Direct U.S. is geared towards the burgeoning e-commerce market and seeks to respond to the growing appetite for cross-border e-commerce in the Americas region, allowing businesses to ship products up to With 71% of retailers and 76% of manufacturers expecting the share of cross-border revenue to grow in the future[1], Parcel International Direct U.S. aims to enable Singaporean retailers to grow their business in the U.S. market with ease. The cross-border market is the newest blue chip of the digital retail industry and shows great promise, projected to grow at a rate of 25% annually between 2015 and 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb 26 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
logistics issue Jan '17 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC