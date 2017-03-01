DENSO Partners with Reverse Logistics Industry to Offer Webinar on...

DENSO ADC, the Americas sales arm of DENSO Wave Inc., inventor of the QR Code, will join with leading reverse logistics experts to discuss DENSO's latest generation of Secure QR Code technology to manage returned inventory and protect against fraud during a free webinar titled "DENSO and InforMission Present SQRL Code Labels to Stop Return Fraud," March 10 at 11:00 PST. The live online event is hosted by the Reverse Logistics Association , a trade organization dedicated to helping third-party service providers and the manufacturers, retailers and brands they support manage returned inventory and product repairs under warranty.

