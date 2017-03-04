Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 32...
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the company's stock after selling 32 shares during the period.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb 26
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb 7
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
