Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public S...

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 32...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Political

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the company's stock after selling 32 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb 26 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb 24 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb 7 shannon 1
logistics issue Jan '17 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC