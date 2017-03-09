China's logistics sector continues to...

China's logistics sector continues to grow in 2016

The total value of social logistics goods in 2016 expanded by 6.1 percent year on year to 229.7 trillion yuan , said the National Development and Reform Commission . The gross revenue of the logistics industry hit 7.9 trillion yuan, up 4.6 percent over 2015, according to the NDRC.

