China's logistics sector continues to grow in 2016
The total value of social logistics goods in 2016 expanded by 6.1 percent year on year to 229.7 trillion yuan , said the National Development and Reform Commission . The gross revenue of the logistics industry hit 7.9 trillion yuan, up 4.6 percent over 2015, according to the NDRC.
