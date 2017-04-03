CEO Paywatch: John Wiehoff of C.H. Robinson
Note: For 2016, C.H. Robinson made a number of changes to its executive compensation program to account for the company's growth and a changing competitive environment while maintaining a pay-for-performance philosophy. According to the company's proxy, its previous compensation system was "nontraditional" with extremely low annual salaries.
