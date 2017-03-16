B. Riley Weighs in on PFSweb, Inc.'s ...

B. Riley Weighs in on PFSweb, Inc.'s FY2016 Earnings

16 hrs ago

Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2016 EPS estimates for PFSweb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year.

