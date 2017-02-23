Zymeworks Submits ZW25 Phase 1 Clinical Study Findings Abstract for ASCO 2017

Zymeworks Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has submitted an abstract for the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting that contains preliminary Phase 1 data from the ZW25 Phase 1 clinical trial for treatment of HER2-expressing tumors. "Two of the three cohorts from the dose escalation portion of the ZW25 Phase 1 clinical trial have been fully enrolled and preliminary data has been received for those patients," said Ali Tehrani, Ph.D., Zymeworks' President & CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.