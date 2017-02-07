Zoom Runs Faster on Aryaka, Providing...

Zoom Runs Faster on Aryaka, Providing Faster Video and Web Conferencing for JAS Forwarding Worldwide

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

AryakaA , the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that JAS Forwarding Worldwide, one of the global leaders in freight forwarding and logistics, is using Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution to speed up the performance and improve the quality of Zoom's video conferencing service for executives and employees around the world. "Once we put Zoom and Aryaka together, it allowed us to connect our global offices more easily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... 1 hr shannon 1
logistics issue Jan 22 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan 12 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16) Jul '16 cpereira15 1
Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15) May '16 beboricuax 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,053 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC