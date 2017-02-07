Zoom Runs Faster on Aryaka, Providing Faster Video and Web Conferencing for JAS Forwarding Worldwide
AryakaA , the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that JAS Forwarding Worldwide, one of the global leaders in freight forwarding and logistics, is using Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution to speed up the performance and improve the quality of Zoom's video conferencing service for executives and employees around the world. "Once we put Zoom and Aryaka together, it allowed us to connect our global offices more easily.
