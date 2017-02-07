TransDigm Shares Rally on Results, Bu...

TransDigm Shares Rally on Results, But Shortseller Left Stays Bearish

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: TheStreet.com

Even after notorious short-seller Andrew Left called out TransDigm , saying it could be the Valeant of the aerospace industry, shareholders were pleased with the aircraft components maker's fiscal first quarter results. TransDigm reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 a share, which rose more than 13% from the same period last year, beating analysts' estimates calling for $2.50.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Tue shannon 1
logistics issue Jan 22 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan 12 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16) Jul '16 cpereira15 1
Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15) May '16 beboricuax 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,679,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC